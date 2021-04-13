Bossip Video

After the success of her sneaker collaboration with the brand, Cardi B is linking up with Reebok once again to release a collection of “waist-snatching,” “curve-hugging” athletic wear.

On Monday, the “WAP” rapper announced that she is expanding her relationship with the brand to include a new collection of apparel. The line was inspired by ’90s fashion and the 28-year-old’s favorite summertime memories wandering the Coney Island boardwalk, according to a press release.

Just as you’d expect from Cardi, the designs will be body-conscious and accentuate the curves of a woman’s body with “contouring cutlines and waist-cinching details.” The collection will include tops, bras, jackets, and tights, which are all available in sizes 2XS to 4X.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said about the new venture in the press release. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

Not only will the Bronx-born rapper be venturing into clothing, but there will also be new colorways of the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double sneakers coming out, which were first released back in November 2020. The full collection of goods–titled The Summertime Fine Collection–will be available to purchase in women’s and kids’ sizes on April 23 at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok.com.

Cardi made another serious money back in March of this year with the release of her doll line alongside the brand “Real Women Are”. The Cardi B-inspired figurine aims to depict diversity and impactful women of color.

In a statement, the Grammy-award-winning rapper expressed her excitement for the partnership, telling fans that she hopes the new toy line will help to “inspire” little girls around the world.

What do YOU think of Cardi’s new business venture? Are you buying or nah?