Chet Hanks is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker over alleged physical abuse she endured during their relationship.

Chet Hanks has been busy hyping up his summer movement, White Boy Summer, which he claims is for the cool white boys like himself and Jack Harlow. His movement is, essentially, a weird attempt to try and put “white boys” in the spotlight with extreme pandering. The movement even comes complete with a summer anthem from Chet himself attempting to rap and go viral on TikTok like every other artist.

But before his summer could even get underway, his world may have just been turned upside down. According to TMZ, his ex, Kiana Parker, filed a $1 million dollar lawsuit against Chet for the alleged physical abuse she endured during their relationship.

According to new legal docs, Chet’s ex, Kiana Parker, is suing him in Texas for $1 million … she alleges he roughed her up on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January 2021. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kiana details an alleged incident TMZ first reported last month — she claims it happened in October 2020 in New Orleans, where Chet was shooting “Your Honor.” She claims he became enraged when she told him she was leaving their room at the Windsor Court Hotel … grabbing her by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room, knocking over tables. As we told you, Kiana also claims Chet told her no one would believe her because he was “Chet Hanks” and she was “just a ghetto Black b****.” In the docs, Kiana claims Chet threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide the month after the alleged New Orleans incident, threatening her while her twins were inside his Sugar Land, Texas home.

This isn’t the first time Chet and Kiana’s relationship troubles have been in the public eye. Last month, the two had a violent altercation that surfaced on social media, which led many who were previously amused by his antics to rethink things. All in all, this is not a good look AT ALL for Tom Hanks’ son.