There are a few things you might expect from a Joseline Hernandez reality show production, but we bet you didn’t see this comment from one of her “Joseline’s Cabaret” contestants coming at all! The reality TV star’s Zeus Network show is back for a reboot in less than a week and a teaser for the new series has people in shock.

We simply won’t spoil the surprise for you, so PLEASE hit play and enjoy the following clip. You will see what we are talking about when it happens.

Watched it??? Good. Now…why would she say THAT?!

So far, we haven’t been introduced personally to any of the women on the upcoming show, but the girls and drama on this season seem to be off to a fiery start. In the series, Joseline works to fulfill her dream of turning dancers, hustlers, and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe. All of the women are from different backgrounds, however, this seems to be a perfect recipe for them to bump heads!

The out-of-pocket comment from one of the women featured on the show had folks on Twitter in shambles. After Joseline shared the shocking clip, “double-homicide” began to trend. Folks had a lot to say about the 60-second preview! Scroll down to see more of them.

Last season the former Love and Hip Hop star stormed her hometown of Miami to find the best of the best for her sexy dance squad. Now, Season 2 heads to Atlanta where the ladies of A-Town will show if they have what it takes to make the cut. Back in March, Joseline teased the forthcoming series on Instagram writing that this season will be “2x more sexy” and “2x more crazy.”

By the looks of the trailer, she just might be telling the truth. Watch the official trailer for Season 2 down below.

“Joseline’s Cabaret,” Season 2 starring Executive Producer Joseline Hernandez, is premiering Sunday, April 18th, and streaming on the Zeus Network app.

Will YOU be watching? What do you think about the show?