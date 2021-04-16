SUN-KISSED ‘SHANTI BACK

Our fave celebrity wanderlust Ashanti is COVID-free and cranking out essential content from her latest extended vacay in Cancun that comes months after her month-long 40th birthday celebration in paradise.

The “Foolish” singer looks happier than ever in her sun-splashed habitat where she’s posted a series of top-tier thirst traps that will surely have you excited for Summer ’21.

For years, she’s been asked how she’s been able to stay so fine over the years and recently spilled some of her priceless secrets.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood. I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food.”

One reason for her glow could be all the money she made from Verzuz sponsors Ciroc and Doritos.

“I’m very grateful for my team,” she said in an interview with the Breakfast Club. “That obviously was another part of the business side of doing it. You reach out to sponsors, sponsors are gonna be down and you make sure the checks are collected. It’s part of the game.”

As far as new music goes, her new single “235 (2:35 I Want You)” is heating up and even spawned a steamy TikTok challenge.

“I’m very excited to be releasing more music, she told Grammy.com. I think just for me, I’m at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I’m definitely getting back to my R&B roots. [Laughs.]

Where would you go on a month-long vacay with Ashanti? Tell us in the comments and peep the hottest pics from her latest extended vacay on the flip.