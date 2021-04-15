Bossip Video

Los Angeles Rams’ player Aaron Donald has been accused of a brutal assault that left a man with a broken eye socket, lacerations that required 16 stitches, and other various injuries.

In 2018, LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed a massive new contract worth $135 million dollars. Since his new contract was signed, Aaron’s performance has been nothing short of fantastic with some even going as far as calling him one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

For the majority of his career, he has stayed out of trouble and out of the headlines…until now. According to TMZ, a night out in his hometown of Pittsburg allegedly ended with violence, leaving one man badly beaten–and he claims Aaron is behind the attack.

The accuser is DeVincent Spriggs, who claims the L.A. Rams defensive tackle struck him in the face in the early morning hours of April 11, according to Spriggs’ attorney, Todd Hollis. Hollis released a photo of Spriggs’ alleged injuries — which shows a badly damaged right eye. We’re told the attorney is currently en route to a police station to file a report against Donald. As for the injuries from the alleged incident, Hollis says Spriggs suffered various lacerations that required 16 stitches — as well as a broken eye socket, broken nose and a serious injury to his arm. He also suffered a concussion and “severe trauma,” Hollis says.

As far as what caused the alleged altercation, Spriggs says he accidentally bumped into Aaron, which resulted in them both being thrown from the after-hours nightclub they were attending. Once outside, Aaron allegedly lost it and the beat-down ensued.

After the attack, the man went straight to the hospital, where his injuries were documented. If this accusation is true, it’s only a matter of time before video footage surfaces as cameras are everywhere these days, especially around nightclubs.