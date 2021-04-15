Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits, which comes just a couple weeks after initial reports they had broken up.

The singer and the former baseball star, who have been together since 2017, have called off their two-year engagement and will reportedly focus on remaining friends. They issued a joint statement to TODAY announcing the news of their split on Thursday, April 15.

Reports first circulated last month that J.Lo and A-Rod had called off their engagement , but, at the time, multiple sources told TODAY that the two “never officially broke up.”

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair told the publication. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

“They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do,” the sources added, going on to say that it was tough for the couple to see each other amid COVID-19 restrictions while Lopez was away working in the Dominican Republic.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez also told TODAY in a joint statement in March, once headlines claimed the couple had called it quits.

Rumors surfaced around that time that the root of the split could have spawned from Rodriguez’s wandering eyes for Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Chatter suggested that A-rod was secretly seeing LeCroy but the actress shut down the rumors immediately.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy told Page Six in February. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance. … [We’ve talked] randomly, but not [consistently].”

A-Rod later told The Post that he had never met the Bravo star.

It was only a few weeks later that Lopez shared a series of selfies from the set of her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, in which she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

Now, just a few days later, things are officially over.

Sad news.. but maybe these two are better off as friends? What do you think?