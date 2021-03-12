Bossip Video

Hoy en mi gente breaking news…

Say adios to “J-Rod,” as the couple has called off their wedding and are reportedly ending their relationship en todo.

The superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up according to an exclusive PageSix report. The couple was just spotted together on vacation last month in the Dominican Republic but sources for the publication say they were already heading towards “splitsville” before joining each other in paradise. J.Lo, 51, happens to be filming her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding” on the same island.

Miami sources reportedly told Page Six that the newly single A-Rod is “now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.” On Friday, 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez posted a pic of himself on Instagram alone on a yacht in Miami. He wrote, “don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?”

Whatever his plans are, they likely won’t be including his megastar ex. Maybe he’ll be with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy? Reportedly rumors that Rodriguez had been FaceTiming with the reality star sparked recently. Apparently, during a January reunion special for the show, LeCroy revealed to host Andy Cohen that “a very famous, married ex-MLB player” contacted her via facetime, causing issues in her own relationship.

A-Rod told The Post of the rumors last month, “He doesn’t know this woman,” and LeCroy exclusively told Page Six that she and A-Rod have “never met up,” but confirmed they’d “spoken on the phone.” Now a source is claiming the secret “hook up” is the cause of the J-Rod split. A source told Page Six:

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

Yikes! So apparently J. Lo feels like A-Rod did cheat with Madison LeCroy, allegedly. Are YOU shocked by this news at all?