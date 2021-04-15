Bossip Video

Where they at now???

Cardi B has questions for the Republicans behind the verified Twitter accounts she seems to argue with daily (See Candace Owens). The “Up” rapper wants to know why they are so quiet on Twitter all of a sudden, despite the social injustices being reported on in the news recently. In her most recent rant, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Daunte Wright shooting and the harassment of Lt. Caron Nazario, the Black veteran who was recently pepper-sprayed by police officers.

The star took to social media where she sounded off about the police brutality cases that have shocked the world this week.

“I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!,” wrote the star on Twitter.

In the clip, Cardi B kicked off her rant noting that the Black Lt. wasn’t getting support from the military obsessed Republicans online:

“This past week, we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f**king dog by cops.[He] got maced, got thrown to the floor—mind you, this man served this country—over some f**king license plates that these motherf**kers couldn’t see, temporary license plates.”

She continued, mentioning the tragic killing of Daunte Wright.

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistakes a gun for a Taser. My thing is, where the f***k are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this motherfucking app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

Points were made! Do you agree with Cardi B here?

A number of stars have spoken out about the tragic death of Daunte Wright and are demanding police reform. Ariana Grande and Mandy Moore are among a few celebs who have taken to social media to share resources on how to help during this difficult time. Moore shared on her Instagram story that the unjustice death of both Wright and George Floyd has been “sickening and heartbreaking” to watch.