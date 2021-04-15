Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are rejoicing over news that a “Fix It It Jesus” saying, sharp-tongued former housewife will return to TV screens. PEOPLE reports that Phaedra Parks is coming back to Bravo for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week.

“This week is our gift for Bravo fanatics,” Cohen, 52, said in a statement to the publication. “I can’t wait to catch up with some of my favorite pals from Bravo past, present, and future!”

Phaedra will be part of Bravo Party Week’s “Bravo Blasts from the Past: Real Housewives” on May 6 and appear alongside fellow former Housewives/fan faves Jacqueline Laurita, Gretchen Rossi, Jill Zarin, Adriana de Moura, and Taylor Armstrong.

The ladies will “return to look back on their Bravo days and share updates about what they’re doing now.”

Despite no longer being on #RHOA where she’s sorely missed, Phaedra’s been busy being a socialite (Atlanta’s OPEN open) and a mom to her two boys.

It’ll be interesting to see if, in true Bravo WWHL fashion, Andy skypes in any other Real Housewives of Atlanta stars to chat with her.

You can find out for yourself when it airs on May 6.

In addition to confirming Phaedra’s appearance, PEOPLE also confirmed that Bravo’s Party week will include “Bravo Blasts from the Past” featuring cast members from fan-favorite shows, including NYC Prep, Ladies of London, Gallery Girls and Millionaire Matchmaker on May 3, “Real Househusbands of New Jersey” special on May 5, and that highly talked about WWHL’s “The Real Housekids of Bravo.”

Airing on Mother’s Day (May 9) it will feature more than a dozen children from the many Housewives franchises, including Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, Noelle Robinson, and Kairo Whitfield.

Are YOU tuning in for Bravo’s Party Week???