The #RHOA Reunion trailer is here and there’s some dungeon-style shade ensuing.

As previously reported this year’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion has a dungeon/burlesque/”50 Shades of Gray” theme playing off of Cynthia Bailey’s dungeon bachelorette party featuring thirst-inciting entertainer Bolo.

For the Andy Cohen hosted sitdown the ladies put on their sexiest all-black outfits and now Bravo’s released a trailer that shows what we can expect.

Newbie Drew Sidora leads a prayer over the ladies who incessantly talk over each other. “Anoint my tongue, because the truth needs to come out…” says Drew.

Later her husband Raph joins her to discuss that widely-talked about Tampa trip where he disappeared for three days before Drew’s brought to tears seemingly after an exchange with Kenya Moore.

“Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail,” Kenya says to Drew referencing her the father of her 9-year-old son Josiah. “I knew people would ridicule, and people would troll — But [as] a responsible woman on this platform I’m just so disappointed in you!” says Drew while tears roll down her face. “Nice try, Drew, but I call bullish*t!” says Kenya.

The ladies also (of course) discuss Bolo [and his thaaang] and whether or not Porsha slept with him. Porsha’s ex-friend Marlo is adamant that the reunion’s theme is centered around the dungeon because of Porsha’s alleged stripper smashing at the bachelorette party. Kandi however says that’s untrue and says it’s because of those RHOA season 9 dungeon drugging allegations referencing when ex-housewife Phaedra Parks said she “heard” that Kandi wanted to drug Porsha.

Marlo: “Why are we sitting here in a dungeon theme right now? Because of her lies!” Kandi: “Because of the whole situation four years ago…” Porsha: “To bring four years ago up today to try to add and condemn me with Bolo — because I’m a single f*****g woman and I can do whatever I want!”

Porsha’s also seen parading around while Cynthia Bailey says “Porsha, Porsha, Porsha!”

Watch the #RHOA Reunion trailer below.

Reunion Part I Airs on Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET/PT

Reunion Part II Airs on Sunday, May 2 at 8pm ET/PT

Reunion Part III Airs on Sunday, May 9 at 8pm ET/PT