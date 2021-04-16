Another day, another sickening mass shooting in America.

Police confirmed that a gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night around 11 p.m., killing eight people and wounding several others. The gunman then cowardly took his own life after encountering the police.

Police are still searching for a motive in the case and so far the names of the gunman and victims have not been released.

“The (gunman) came into the parking lot, and I believe he exited his vehicle and quickly began shooting. … The first shooting occurred in the parking lot, and then he went inside and did not get very far into the facility at all,” Indianapolis police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN early Friday. “I think that it probably only lasted one to two minutes, from what we’re hearing,” he said.

Jim Masilak, a FedEx spokesman, released a statement saying that the company was cooperating with authorities.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” he said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

As usual, the U.S. is moving forward with the usual “thoughts and prayers” as more bodies senselessly drop. This FedEx shooting marks the 45th mass shooting in the United States since the Atlanta spa shootings on March 16.

In recent weeks there was the Boulder, Colo. supermarket shooting.; a shooting at a Southern California office building; and a mass shooting at a private residence in South Carolina when former NFL player Phillip Adams murdered five people before committing suicide.

The Washington Post reports that despite the pandemic, 2020 was the deadliest year for U.S. gun violence in at least two decades.

SIGH.





We’ll keep you updated on this story as it continues to develop…