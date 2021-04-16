Bossip Video

These two been grindin’ to make this place spectacular.

Pharrell Williams has never been afraid to put his creativity into his business ventures and his latest foray into the property game with restauranteur and nightclub owner David Grutman is just another example of his dedication to art, culture, and cool s#!t.

South Florida real estate outlet The Real Deal has details about the soon-to-be-open Goodtime Hotel in Miami that the pair have been developing for the past five years. The property is owned by Imperial Companies and they brought Skateboard P and Grutman along to really cement the essence of the hotel and oversee the daily operations, respectively. The 100,000 square-foot, 266 room accommodation features the Strawberry Moon restaurant and pool club on the main floor with retail, a gym, and a library for more scholarly vacationers.

Pharrell and Grutman describe the vibe as “approachable luxury”, something nice that you don’t necessarily have to own a Rolls-Royce to feel like you own a Rolls-Royce.

Goodtime Hotel was also featured in Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series on YouTube. Press play and have a look around the hotel alongside Pharrell and Grutman.





During an interview with Vogue, Pharrell described the hotel’s aesthetic as something you would see in a Wes Anderson film.

“It’s like Margot Tenenbaum,” he explained.

The “Happy” singer added that visitors will be ecstatic by all the “good vibes” the posh inn has to offer.

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Williams said. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi.”

Yesterday was the first day of business and there are activations and events planned over the next several weeks to promote and truly turn it into one of Miami’s hottest spots.