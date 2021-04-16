Bossip Video

Forest Whitaker returns as 1960’s New York City gangster Bumpy Johnson this Sunday in the Season 2 premiere of GodFather Of Harlem.

In September of 2019, Forest Whitaker hit the small screen as Bumpy Johnson in Godfather Of Harlem. The show quickly became a staple in pop culture as it followed Bumpy after his release from a 10-year bid in prison to come home and find his old neighborhood ran by the Italian Genovese crime family. Bumpy begins his quest to regain control by linking with historical figures such as Malcolm X.

Season 1 ended with all of the crime bosses ready to kill Bumpy by any means necessary, and Malcolm X realizing he no longer wanted to be a part of the Nation Of Islam. This Sunday, April 18th, Season 2 kicks off and is already setting up to be a roller coaster of a ride for viewers.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finds Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s (Nigél Thatch) message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme (Ilfenesh Hadera), daughter Elise (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy), rival Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito), prosecutor Robert Morgenthau (Justin Bartha), and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964. In addition to Oscar-winner Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, season two sees the return of cast members Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) and Demi Singleton (King Richard) have been upped to series regulars.

We don’t have any spoilers for you just yet, but check back as we will be uploading our Season 2 review shortly. Until then, you can catch up on Godfather Of Harlem on Starz and Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the Season 2 trailer below: