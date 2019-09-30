The Breakfast Club: Forest Whitaker Talks ‘Godfather Of Harlem’, Malcolm X, Playing “Bad Guy” Roles [Video]

The Breakfast Club ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Interview With Forest Whitaker

The Breakfast Club sat down with acting legend Forest Whitaker to talk about his new role as legendary New York gangster Bumpy Johnson in the series Godfather of Harlem.

Whitaker also delves into some of his most popular roles but also some of his most haunting and the difficulty he had shaking those character traits off.

Press play below.

Godfather of Harlem looks good, we’re definitely here for it.