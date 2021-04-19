Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of the late DMX, is breaking her silence on his death in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Desiree is the hip-hop legend’s fiancée and the mother of his 15th child, a son Exodus born in 2016. On Sunday, more than a week after the hip-hop legend’s passing, she made a post reflecting on their relationship, giving fans a little more insight into their time together. She uploaded a picture of them together and wrote about how much she loves X.
She continued, “Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”
While this is Desiree’s first time speaking on her fiancé’s death, she was quick to commemorate her love with DMX in a very permanent way.
The same day that he passed, she got a new tattoo to honor her partner, getting his famous “X” logo along with the words, “dog love” inked on her wrist. New York-based tattoo artist Krystal Kills is the one who did the piece, posting about the experience on Instagram while showing off the finished product.
DMX passed away on April 9, just one week after suffering a heart attack and other complications following a drug overdose. His memorial will be held on Saturday, April 24, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a livestream available for fans. His private funeral will held the following day on Sunday, April 25.
