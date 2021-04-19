Bossip Video

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of the late DMX, is breaking her silence on his death in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Desiree is the hip-hop legend’s fiancée and the mother of his 15th child, a son Exodus born in 2016. On Sunday, more than a week after the hip-hop legend’s passing, she made a post reflecting on their relationship, giving fans a little more insight into their time together. She uploaded a picture of them together and wrote about how much she loves X.

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go,” she wrote. “I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus.” She continued, “Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”