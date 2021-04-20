Bossip Video

Fans are constantly worried about Britney Spears, with every post she uploads to Instagram causing a stir in her comments sections–but none caused a divide quite like her recent photo in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, April 19, the pop star posted a black and white image of a Black man holding up a sign that reads, “White people have generational wealth, Black people have generational trauma” along with a hashtag. that states “We are not the same!”

In her own caption, Spears added, “Just sayin’ 🗣🗣🗣 !!!! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM.”

This post is a welcome change from Britney for many reasons, the first of which being that she doesn’t usually speak out on social justice issues. This also has some fans thinking the singer could be more in control of her own page than originally thought, even though many assumed her posts were planned and orchestrated by others in her camp over the past few years.

Britney has 30 million followers on Instagram, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this post caused a lot of controversy. While a lot of us were excited to see her finally speak out on something so important, others made sure to miss the point completely and deliver their “All Lives Matter” narratives down in the comments.

“So important to use your platform to speak on this Britney!!!!!” Clara Pluton commented. “It’s time redistribute our wealth and pay reparations NOW.” “Where? I know for a fact I ain’t getting nothing from my parents,” commented one user, missing the point on purpose. “We have generational wealth? Where is mine?” asked another.

Of course, some of the “Free Britney” gang assumed that her post was a sign of her social media account being controlled, but clearly, that is not the case. The pop star’s social activism comes at the heels of the Derek Chauvin trial that’s currently deciding whether or not he will be charged for the death of George Floyd. The painful incident sparked protests across the world last summer and fueled the BLM movement internationally.

While it’s certainly very late in the game and might not change the minds of many, it’s always good to see stars with massive platforms speak out.