While she was in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota supporting protesters marching after the police killing of Daunte Wright, Rep. Maxine Waters got Republicans in their feelings after she told protesters to demand justice if Derek Chuavin is not found guilty, specifically telling them to get more confrontational.

Right now, a jury is deliberating on their verdict for the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota. A lot is at stake in this trial and with racial tensions at an all-time high, the verdict could spark chaos. When the trial started, Minneapolis police killed another unarmed black man named Daunte Wright, which only added to the racial climate in Minnesota, a state that has had more than a few high-profile, unjust killings. Rep. Maxine Waters visited Brooklyn Center to support the protesters marching for Duante Wright and had a very stern message for them in the event Derek Chauvin isn’t found guilty.

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict and we’re looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd. If nothing does not happen, then we know that we got to not only stay in the street, but we have got to fight for justice.” “We got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,”

Of course, when videos of this motivational speech hit social media, all the republicans who haven’t been visible because Trump isn’t in office anymore finally had something to make content around. Many folks bashed her on her statements, but we all know that change has never happened in America from being silent or just remaining hopeful. Maxine is from the era that paved the way for every person reading this and knows exactly how they were able to get the change they sought. It may not be politically correct, but neither is the devil they are protesting and fighting against.