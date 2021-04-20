Bossip Video

Drake is getting into his Certified Lover Boy bag with a new Chrome Hearts collaboration.

Fresh off his appearance on Young Thug and YSL’s new Slime Language 2 project, Drake and the rest of his OVO cohorts are teasing a round of Certified Lover Boy merch involving the beloved Chrome Hearts label.

Drake recently shared a photo of OVO’s co-founder, Oliver El-Khatib, seemingly rocking something that will also be included in the collection, with pants featuring the recognizable cross logo. He also posted an unusual piece of merch that’s a part of the collaboration: a jade roller that says both “Chrome Hearts” and “CLB.”

One OVO crew member by the name of Chubbs, who you’ve undoubtedly heard Drizzy name drop before, showed off a few pieces of merch celebrating the impending album, which still doesn’t have a release date. One post was tagged with both Chrome Hearts and NOCTA, Drake’s sublabel under Nike.

Last month, the “6 God” dropped his Scary Hours 2 EP to hold fans over, which is oddly convenient considering all of this hype from the OVO camp comes a little over a month after fans spotted an apparent Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts hoodie in the video for “What’s Next.” The hoodie in question pops up around the 1:06 mark, which you can check out for yourself here:





As for Certified Lover Boy, the album, there’s still no word on when that will be dropping. During an episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drizzy reassured fans that the new album was “currently being chef’d in every way possible.” Drake explained that he was working alongside his trusted producer Noah “40” Shebib and Noel Cadastre to produce the forthcoming project.