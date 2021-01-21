Bossip Video

Drake has pushed back his new album, Certified Lover Boy, due to an unexpected injury needing extensive rehab.

One of the most anticipated music releases of 2021 is Drake’s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

The rollout is off to a good start with the first single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, which is still in heavy rotation on every format known to man. The rapper also announced a new Nike sub-label to go along with the album, which is a major look and extends their existing partnership. Everything was looking bright for the biggest rapper in the game…until he sustained a leg injury sidelining him for several weeks.

Drake shared his recovery process on Instagram along the way while sending well wishes to OBJ, Joe Burrow, and other athletes who were also injured at the same time. Yesterday, Drizzy took to Instagram to let everyone know his album would not be arriving this month as previously announced because he has been focused on recovering and getting to 100%.

Many already suspected this was the case as Drake has been quiet for the past few months. He didn’t offer a new time frame for the project besides sometime in 2021, but we are sure it will be worth the wait. You can view his entire statement below.

Drake celebrated another major feat earlier this week by becoming the most streaming artist on Spotify. Chartmasters broke down the data and found that the “Hotline Bling” rapper had amassed over 35,704,203,269 streams as a lead artist and whopping 14,297,795,559 total streams as a featured artist.

This might be a minor setback for the OVO boss, but he’s still on a roll even when he’s not working!