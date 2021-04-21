Bossip Video

Poor thang! Scott Disick told his uber-famous ex Kourtney Kardashian that “it hurts” seeing her with other men, in a teaser clip for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While parlaying at a Malibu beach house, and Scott starts grilling Kourtney about her flirting and dating.

“‘I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard.”

Disick tells the TV star, who tries to assure him that she isn’t, and assures her baby daddy she is not flirty.

“Then it’s my insecurity that I feel like I just don’t like seeing you with another guy…In my head seeing you around any guy bothers me. Waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating…it’s just unhealthy.” It made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?”





It seems like both Scott and Kourtney have both moved on since the talk. Scott has been seen around with young girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney has started a steamy romance with drummer Travis Barker. The drummer has even tatted her name on his chest. Hopefully, that doesn’t give Scott an ulcer.

Do you think Scott was being sincere about his jealousy for Kourtney talking to other men?