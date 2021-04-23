Bossip Video

Diaspora dazzler Nomzamo Mbatha is effortlessly eviscerating the cover of HelloBeautiful.

The South African stunner is the cover star for the mag’s self care issue and dishing on her skincare routine, along with her tips and tricks to decompress. According to the actress, she makes sure to take off her makeup, exfoliates her flawless face, and puts her phone on airplane mode to make sure she relaxes.

“Removing makeup is a must, even though I can forget at times,” she told HelloBeautiful. “Exfoliating regularly and, of course, hydrating are important.” Mbatha continued, “I don’t dry off after showering. I air dry to lock in moisture.” The actress is also committed to smelling as well as she looks and feels. “Le Labo Santal 33 is my go-to,” Mbatha shares. The actress puts her phone in airplane mode. She avoids social media and its potential to be triggering. She shuts out the world and centers herself for at least a couple of hours per day. Mbatha grants herself “silence, solitude…and introspection.” She recommends others write in their journals, watch random television, take walks and listen to music, as she does. The breakout actress also incorporates physical exercise in her self-care routine by doing hot pilates. “It’s great to have those little challenges that don’t involve the rest of the world.”

Mbatha also dished on her career that includes her becoming the first South African to represent Neutrogena, her acting debut as Thandeka on South African TV drama Isibaya, and her role on Tell Me Sweet Something.

Noting that there were peaks and valleys in her journey, Mbatha admitted that she struggled with uncertainty and at one point even considered not auditioning for Coming 2 America.

“I was so frustrated after the move, and having to travel back and forth and do all these auditions, but not landing roles,” she admitted to HelloBeautiful. “I remember I was in Abu Dhabi with the UN. I got the call to come back to LA and audition for Coming to America and just struggled with the decision. Should I change my plan?” Ultimately, Mbatha took the leap of faith and we’re glad she did. She bagged the role that somewhat mirrored her life, and here we are.

As previously reported the movie marked her U.S. film debut.

Can you even imagine the “Coming To America” reboot without her?