Everyone’s buzzing over “Coming 2 America” that gave us much-needed cackles from a star-studded cast, dazzling dance numbers choreographed by the legendary Fatima Robinson, stunning costumes by the iconic Ruth E. Carter and an introduction to South African stunner Nomzamo Mbatha who we haven’t stopped thinking about since the credits rolled.

Whew, she’s absolutely GORGEOUS–lawd, she FINE–and shined in her U.S. film debut as Jermaine Fowler’s love interest “Mirembe” in the record-shattering movie-of-the-moment.

“Where do I start?” the South African actress says laughing when asked how she landed the role of Mirembe in an interview with Essence. “I am in Abu Dhabi. I’m doing some work with the United Nations — as you know, I’m the Goodwill Ambassador for the refugee agency at the U.N. So I’m doing work and we’re shooting this thing and I get a call from my agent and he says, ‘Nomzamo, I need you to be on a flight back to L.A. ASAP.’ You can send in a tape for this project, but being in the room is where you need to be. “I land the afternoon before the audition and the day of the audition I’m getting my hair and makeup done and I get a call from my manager. Crystal says, ‘Oh my God, you won’t believe this, she can’t see you today. The agent can’t see you today.’ I was like, does she know I’m in America just for her? Make a plan or something!” said Mbatha, laughing.

She eventually connected with casting director Leah Butler for her big audition and the rest is history.

Beautiful AND talented, we hope to see more of the international superstar who has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and countless new fans across the globe who showered her with praise the entire weekend.

Would you want to see a third "Coming To America" film starring Jermaine and Nomzamo?