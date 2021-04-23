Bossip Video

Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke killed in a car wreck in Los Angeles one day after announcing he signed with Klutch Sports

Terrence Clarke, 19, was one of the most promising prospects in the 2021 draft class after a solid time as a college athlete at Kentucky. Two days ago he announced his signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to represent him for the NBA 2021 draft and was in Los Angeles preparing for the big night. Unfortunately, Clarke lost his life Wednesday in a tragic accident in Los Angeles. According to Complex, the story gets worse as his teammate was behind him and witnessed the horrible accident.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke has died in a car accident, WKYT reports. The incident allegedly occurred after Clarke left a workout in Los Angeles with Wildcats teammate BJ Boston, who was in the car behind him. He reportedly died en route to the hospital. In his freshman year, Clarke played eight games with the Wildcats, scoring 9.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field. In early February, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on his radio show that the ankle injury that had kept him sidelined since late December would “likely” keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Police have confirmed that the basketball star ran a red light at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seatbelt properly.

“The incident was captured on surveillance video,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “He collided with another vehicle that was preparing to make a left-hand turn. He struck the vehicle, hit a street light pole, and ultimately hit a block wall,” Matassa said. “He was transported to Northridge Hospital and was later pronounced deceased as a result of the collision.”

Social media is filled with people expressing their condolences to his family over the tragic loss.

Such, sad, sad, news. R.I.P. Terrence Clarke.