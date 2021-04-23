Bossip Video

We are losing SO many of our beloved and iconic figures.

The hip-hop community is still reeling from the deaths of both DMX and Black Rob and here we are again to add another legendary name to the list of those we are mourning. Last night, news broke that Digital Underground frontman and musical visionary Shock G, born Gregory Jacobs, passed away at age 57.

Shock G and Digital Underground were well-known for their is classic hits “Kiss You Back” and “The Humpty Dance”. These songs have and will continue to endure the test of time. If you’re reading this and you’re under the age of 30 then we highly suggest you get familiar with these records and the rest of Digital Underground’s catalog.

THIS is the kind of impact that they had on people.

Shock not only helmed Digital Underground. He was also immensely influential in the life and career of Tupac Shakur. He produced Pac’s first single “Trapped” in addition to two more of the biggest records in rap music history in “I Get Around” and “Shed So Many Tears”.

Who knows where Pac’s career would have gone without Gregory Jacobs.

If any of these facts come as a surprise to you it serves as proof of how criminally underrated Shock G was and how much we all did him a disservice by not saying his name enough. The number of people he influenced and brought joy to can’t be overstated.

To touch the heart and mind of Viola Davis AND Fiona Apple goes to show the wide net that Shock G’s music cast.

At this time there are no details as to what caused Shock’s passing and we will certainly bring you the information as it becomes available. The only thing known at this time is that he was found dead in a Tampa, Florida hotel room as confirmed to TMZ by Shock’s father, Edward Racker. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Rest in peace Shock G. Thank you. We love you. Our condolences go out to his family, grieving friends, and the entire Bay Area.