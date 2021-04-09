Bossip Video

The family of DMX is confirming his unfortunate passing.

After spending a week on life support following a heart attack, Earl “DMX” Simmons has passed away at age 50. DMX’s family released a statement on Friday, April 9 thanking fans for their prayers while noting that plans for his memorial service are pending.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

White Plains Hospital also released a statement on the rap legend’s passing saying;

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

Tributes to DMX are pouring in from fans and fellow celebs…

and prior to X’s passing, White Plains Hospital was flooded with supporters who gathered to pray for the Ruff Ryders rapper.

His ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom were also seen surrounded by friends during a prayer vigil hosted by the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation.

Tashera also shared a touching video of DMX fans playing his music outside of the hospital.

R.I.P. to a legend. Long live DMX.