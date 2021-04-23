Bossip Video

New Dani Wright!

Emerging Country star Dani’ Wright is ready to share her story with the world through her music that breathes life into the culturally stagnant genre.

Wright, who blends her love of Trap and Country music, goes smooth off on new single “P.Y.T.” (produced by Grammy-winning producers Brian Kennedy, Dave Young and Davix Foreman) that’s sure to get the juke joint crackin’ this summer.

So far, the NOLA-native has built a career for herself that caught the eye of legendary actress Tisha Campbell.

Wright is the first artist to be signed to Campbell’s management company, You Go Girl Entertainment. On signing Wright, Campbell had this to say.

“Dani Wright being the first artist from my company makes me so excited. She’s been through so much and it’s about time the world heard her. With my company, I want to make sure I have artists I believe in and that I also admire. She inspires me daily and I can’t wait for her to inspire others. As a country artist Dani has a soothing, soulful sound to her voice that the world will love. Not only is she my artist she’s also my writing partner and in writing this song it was fun and told who she was.”

For Wright, who has been through so much in her lifetime, it’s a dream come true that she’s able to make music while paving the way for other minorities in the Country music world.

“Honestly, the type of impact I want to make on country music is empowerment and inspiration,” she said. I want to empower all women and especially young Black girls to pursue their dreams no matter what the obstacle course looks like. No matter how rough they may think it is and no matter how long they believe it might take.”

Campbell firmly believes that after everything Wright has been through it’s about time the world heard her story.

“I want to sing songs and make music from my own personal stories that will be told for generations to come. My stories, my rhythms, my heart, and my truth to be heard and help someone heal, feel, laugh and cry long after I’m gone,” she declared.

Stream “P.Y.T.” here (and here) and follow her journey to stardom here.