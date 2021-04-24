Bossip Video

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are more than ready to move on from their life as a married couple.

According to reports from The Blast on Thursday, the estranged couple has asked a California judge to sign off on legally ending their marriage.

While the former couple has yet to come to an agreement on how to split up Dre’s $800 million fortune, once the judge signs off on this latest development, they will both be legally “single” and free to re-marry while they hash out the finer details of their separation. According to sources close to the couple, Young had no problem with the producer’s motion to “bifurcate” the status of their divorce.

The judge is reportedly set to sign off on the agreement in July.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 24 years, but ended up splitting up in March 2020. When she filed for divorce, Young alleged that her estranged husband forced her out of their home “on or about April 2″ and “quickly plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share.”

As the divorce proceedings have gone on, things have only gotten messier and messier, with Young accusing the Compton native of abuse that was so bad she now has “post-traumatic stress syndrome.” Dre has repeatedly denied those claims.

For now, the rapper is paying his estranged wife nearly $2 million in monthly temporary spousal support as their divorce passes the one year mark.

Just last week, Dre’s battle took a turn when a judge ruled that power divorce attorneys Laura Wasser and Howard King could not continue to represent him, as they had represented both him and Young throughout their marriage. He was instructed to find new legal counsel as soon as possible.