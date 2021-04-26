Bossip Video

The end of this year’s awards season left much to be desired–especially when it comes to honoring someone as special as the late Chadwick Boseman.

On Sunday night, a lot of Oscar viewers were in complete shock that the late Black Panther star didn’t receive a posthumous Oscar. The ceremony typically ends with the announcement of best picture, but this year, the award for best actor was moved to the end–which seemed to indicate that Boseman was going win the Oscar. This comes after he was awarded with a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Award for his final performance as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Unfortunately, the actor–who passed away in August after a years long battle with colon cancer–lost to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. To make matters even weirder, Hopkins did not attend the ceremony or give a speech, which made for a very abrupt end to the broadcast.

With this win, the 83-year-old actor became the oldest winner in any acting category. He acknowledged Boseman in a post-show acceptance video, which was shared to his social media accounts early Monday morning.

“At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t,” Hopkins said after being announced as the winner. “I’m very grateful to the Academy. Thank you.” He continued, “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored, thank you.”

While Hopkins was very gracious, that doesn’t change the fact that Boseman was snubbed. Check out some reactions to his loss down below: