Even after his untimely passing, Chadwick Boseman is still making history and winning awards for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

On Sunday, April 4, Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, delivered another touching speech in honor of his latest posthumous win, this time for best actor at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The late actor won the trophy for his performance as trumpet player Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. This win was no small feat, with Chadwick beating out the four other, very talented nominees: Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun.

“Thank you, God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman,” she said as she started her acceptance speech. “‘Thank you [playwright] August Wilson. Thank you [director] George C. Wolfe, Denzel [Washington], Todd Black, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Branford Marsalis. Thank you Viola [Davis] and Glynn [Turman] and Michael [Potts] and Colman [Domingo] and Taylour [Paige] and Dusan [Brown] and Jeremy Shamos and Jonathan Coyne.”