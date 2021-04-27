Bossip Video

While fans and stars alike were confused and upset over Chadwick Boseman’s loss at the Academy Awards this weekend, his brother insists the Best Actor award going to Anthony Hopkins wasn’t a snub.

The late actor’s brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ on Monday that he doesn’t view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and more than deserving of the award. He went on to say that the family isn’t upset or agitated whatsoever that Chadwick’s name wasn’t called at the end of the Oscars ceremony. Not only that, Derrick told the publication that the family wishes Hopkins and his crew all the best because, as Derrick put it, “I”m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won.” This is likely absolutely correct, as after Anthony won the award for his role in The Father, his acceptance speech included a shout-out to Boseman.