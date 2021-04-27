Bossip Video

“Snow Fall” actor Damson Idris broke a few hearts yesterday after fans reacted negatively to seeing him in a photo with New York model and rapper Dream Doll. The flick, which popped up after an Oscars event on Twitter, showed 29-year-old Damson leaning in to take a photo with the IG model.

Fans of Damson read his body language and ran with the assumption that he and Dream Doll might have something going on. “Damson Idris and Dream Doll? I’ll throw myself off the roof. It was supposed to be us man”, one fan wrote in dismay.

Another Damson swooner chimed in “At least you know where home is, Don’t let it happen again…”

The rumor didn’t live too long before Damson himself shut it down in a tweet, the star wrote:

“Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married. Forgive me, I’m still learning.”

Welp! There you have it. Dream Doll shut down the rumor as well after The Shade Room reposted Damson’s tweet and included the caption, “#DamsonIdris speaks out after fans think #DreamDoll is his potential boo after they took a picture last night at an Oscar party.”

In the comments, she wrote:

“Y’all need to relax. Potential boo? I literally just met him yesterday it was just a damn photo.”

And there you have it. To our knowledge, Damson Idris is still Frankly Saint-ly single so everyone can collectively breathe a sigh of relief now.

What do YOU think about the Damson Idris and Dream Doll dating rumors? Do you think they could make a cute couple?