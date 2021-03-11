Bossip Video

Damson Idris tells the story of logging onto a quick birthday zoom and being called out by Jay-Z for being shirtless with his nipples showing.

Damson Idris currently plays one of the most hated men in recent memory on FX’s hit TV series Snowfall, where he plays drug lord and CIA financier Franklin Saint. The success of the show is something we haven’t seen since Walter White cooked up the blue meth in Breaking Bad and while Idris is enjoying the success, he still manages to have those embarrassing moments just like the rest of us.

Recently, he dropped by Good Morning America and revealed to Robin Roberts that he was recently called out by JAY-Z for being topless with his nipples out while on a conference call.

‘So my friend says, “Jump on Zoom, it’s our friend Lenny’s birthday”. So I jump on the Zoom and immediately everyone’s laughing because I’m topless, I thought there was gonna be four people in there – there’s 40 people in there.’ ‘I hear a distinctive voice and [he’s] like, “Eh man, this man’s in here topless with his nipples out and he got the grey headboard. Who’s in charge of the Zoom? Yo, Shafer you in charge of the Zoom? Yeah, you see that guy Damson? Kick him out”. ‘I’m like Damson? I’m Damson! I start covering my nipples. I’m scrolling across and I’m like, there’s not four people in here, there’s 40 people and they’re all celebrities. There’s Meek Mill, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish.’

Damson tried to turn the charm on to get on Hov’s good side, but Jay was having none of it, even questioning his charming line about putting on a hoodie for the zoom audience.

‘Okay, so you wear a hoodie to bed? You busy like you said, you in London so obviously it’s Lennie’s birthday so why don’t you just give your little speech and be on your way.’

In the past year, we’ve heard some super weird stories about things that happen on Zoom. While Damson may have a slightly embarrassing story, at least his story is in good fun, unlike others that have ended careers. Letting Hov down has to be an inside joke in his circle for years to come. You can watch him till the hilarious story below.