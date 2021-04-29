Bossip Video

Lizzo isn’t one to shy away from an uncomfortable situation–especially when that means conversing with Chris Evans after drunkenly sliding into his DM’s.

Earlier this month, the “Good As Hell” singer revealed on her TikTok that she slid into Captain America’s DMs on Instagram while under the influence, captioning the video, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

In the video, Lizzo lip-synced audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, which says, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core…Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris….”

Unsurprisingly, fans have been asking for an update on this situation for weeks now, which Lizzo finally delivered on, giving us a peek at their flirty exchange.

In her DM, she simply sent a few emojis to signify her shooting her shot–and luckily for the star (and all of us nosey people out there) Mr. Evans did end up responding, which led to a full-blown conversation between the pair. Chris followed Lizzo back on Instagram and slid into her DMs, writing, “No shame in a drunk DM, God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.” “Worse” is right. Back in September of last year, The Avengers star made headlines when he accidentally shared a picture of his junk on social media.

During their cute DM exchange, Lizzo happily replied back to the actor, “Well…they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork) I’m glad you know I exist now.”

“Of course I do! I’m a fan!” Evans assured her. “Keep up. the great work!! xxx.”

After this, the conversation continued–but Lizzo blocked off the next message she sent, which got a big laugh from the Knives Out actor. We can see the words “shot” in both stars’ messages, so we just have to assume the two of them are meeting up soon to have a drink together…and hopefully, the pair posts a picture together to bring this story full circle.