We’re Faun-ning Out Over Futuristic Fantasy Show “Sweet Tooth,” Based On DC Comic Series About A Hybrid Deer Boy [VIDEO]

This looks epic!

Netflix just shared the brand new trailer and first look photos from their new series “Sweet Tooth,” which was filmed in New Zealand and looks as magical as what you would expect from the location that also brought us the ‘Lord of the Rings.’

Check out the trailer below:





We’re in love at first sight. The cinematography looks phenomenal. Also — anybody else a teeny bit triggered when they introduced the piece about the mysterious virus that appeared?

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

Years after “The Great Crumble” changed everything, a hybrid deer-boy forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner. Together, they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale,” Executive Producer, Writer, Director & Co-Showrunner Jim Mickle said of Sweet Tooth’s unique world. ” SWEET TOOTH is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

We could really use some hope right about now. We’re rooting for Sweet Tooth already.

“SWEET TOOTH the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it,” Executive Producer, Writer & Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz said of bringing the 2009 comic book to screen. “When you watch SWEET TOOTH, you feel hopeful about the future.”

AHHH there goes that hopeful word again!

Here’s the breakdown of the cast & crew:

Executive Producer / Writer / Director / Co-Showrunner: Jim Mickle

Executive Producer / Writer / Co-Showrunner: Beth Schwartz

Executive Producers: Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran

Based on the characters created by Jeff Lemire for Vertigo

Cast: Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), with Will Forte (Father) and James Brolin (Narrator)

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, SWEET TOOTH premieres globally on June 4, only on Netflix.