Michael B. Jordan is finally responding to those long-standing rumors about his possible involvement in the upcoming Superman reboot.

Rumors began circulating a few months back that the Black Panther star was chosen to play Superman in an upcoming reboot, which will be directed by J.J. Abrams and writen by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Now, Jordan is finally setting the record straight.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, the actor explained that while he is more than aware of the “whispers and the rumors,” there’s no truth to them as of now.

“I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles, I don’t really have anything more to kind of give on that, other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it,” he explained.

Jordan went on to say that it will be interesting to see who DC casts to be the first Black Superman, if they even decide to go that route with the film.

He continued, “Whoever they get, or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”

While he might not be involved in the project, Jordan does seems excited by the fact that Coates has been hired to reimagine what a big screen version of Superman.

“It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” Jordan told the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Basically….we still know nothing.