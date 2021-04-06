The B Stands For Big Guns: Michael B. Jordan Is A Killing Machine In ‘Without Remorse’ [Official Trailer]

As we get closer to the April 30th release date, Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for ‘Without Remorse’.

This trailer is intense! You know Mike went hard training for this role. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the short synopsis of the film:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Dang, did it have to be L-Boogie though? We know he’s going after everybody with a vengeance after that.

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples

Produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Michael B. Jordan

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce

‘Without Remorse’ arrives on Prime Video April 30th. Will you be watching?