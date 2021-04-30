Bossip Video

Two Alabama Chick-Fil-A workers have been indicted for allegedly diverting payments from the store into their personal bank accounts.

When it comes to crime–especially cyber crimes–those committing the atrocities always slip up and get caught for lack of attention to detail.

One business that usually isn’t involved in any of these crimes is Chick-Fil-A, a fast-food establishment known to many as the golden standard. Most of us feel guilty even cursing on the religious establishment’s soil, and with a reputation like that, it should be a given that if you commit crimes on their land or in their establishment, they are definitely going to press charges and help police put you in jail for as long as possible.

According to reports from Newsweek, two former Chick-Fil-A workers must have missed this information and were indicted for allegedly directing customer payments to their own bank accounts.

Two former Chick-fil-A employees in Alabama have been charged with allegedly conspiring to defraud the company by diverting payments made at the fast food restaurant where they worked directly into their own bank accounts. Larry James Black Jr., 37, of Center Point, the former director of hospitality at Chick-fil-A in the Five Points area of Birmingham, and Joshua Daniel Powell, 40, of Moody, a former manager at the same location, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The Chick-fil-A employees used fraudulent email and digital payment accounts to trick customers and divert payments for food orders and other restaurant sales into bank accounts which were under their personal control, according to a 16-count indictment announced in a joint statement issued Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. During this time, Black is also alleged to have made a series of fraudulent representations to financial institutions, including a mortgage loan he applied for in January 2020.

Stealing from your employer is dumb, lying to the bank you’re placing the stolen money in, is just as dumb. The amount of time that will come from these cases is going to be astronomical. Plus, everyone should know any deposit into an account over a certain amount is reported to the IRS, which is always investigating everything. Rookie mistakes still receive veteran sentences in court.