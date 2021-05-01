Bossip Video

She moves fast!

As the Rona rages on, so do celebrity quaran-tings, including newly single Jennifer Lopez and ex-fiancee, Ben Affleck.

According to Page Six, Affleck was spotted repeatedly on his way to Lopez’s Los Angeles home. Lopez and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez recently called it quits in a joint statement issued earlier this month after a year-long engagement. The brand new power couple claimed they were “better as friends.” The “Hustlers” star just finished filming her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic. The romantic comedy co-starring Josh Duhamel is probably as close as we’ll see JLo get to the altar when it hits theaters this summer, but between recent dinners with A-Rod and time spent with Affleck, she’s not short on company.

Although Affleck was seen taking multiple trips in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez, these possible sneaky links are not proof that the Bennifer power couple is fully back in action yet. The two stars still have not been seen together recently, but Lopez reportedly arranged for her security detail to fetch the Oscar winner from the parking lot of pick-up spots like the Hotel Bel-Air. Must be nice to order up your old work for delivery!

Amicable relationships with exes are nothing new for the former fly girl. Lopez maintained good terms and continues to co-parent 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Insiders insisted that Bennifer remained close and purely platonic since they ended their engagement more than 15 years ago. Either way, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer can’t keep any news about one of the internet’s favorite couple quiet for long.