Now, Jenny…

Last night’s 2020 American Music Awards had some, uh, interesting moments.

The Weeknd said he challenges the genre of R&B (HUH?), Doja Cat won Best R&B/Soul artist (WHET?) and Jennifer Lopez appeared to borrow/completely copy (depending on who you ask) Beyoncé’s whole entire routine (and aesthetic) from her iconic “Drunk In Love” performance at the 2014 Grammys.

While there were some enjoyable moments (mostly involving host Taraji P. Henson), it was J. Lo’s performance/Beyoncé cosplay/tribute that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

At first glance, you may have even thought J.Lo was Bey during her spicy duet of “Pa’Ti” and “Lonely” with Maluma where she rocked a sheer catsuit by LaQuan Smith and “wet” hairstyle eerily similar to Bey’s.

Naturally, some people defended the very familiar performance but knowing what we know about J.Lo we’re not too sure this was just another coincidence in a series of coincidences.

“Not JLo dressed the exact same way as Beyoncé did for her “Drunk in Love” performance at the Grammys. Even down to the wet hair and the chair”

But the J.Lo stans clapped back.

“JLO has been doing this chair dance for years even performs it in Vegas y’all are so problematic and bored.. they need to let y’all go outside more,” a J.Lo fan claimed.

There were also those who didn’t see any similarities at all.

“Anyone else not getting Beyoncé drunk in love Grammy performance vibe with this JLO performance”

Do you think Jenny knowingly copied Bey? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over J. Lo’s very Beyoncé-esque performance on the flip.