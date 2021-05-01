Bossip Video

Much like anyone else with working eyeballs, Jaden Smith is really feeling Chloe Bailey.

It only took about a week after first starting her own Instagram page for Chloe to hit one million followers, and just a few months later, she’s almost tripled that number.

With 2.8 million followers and a slew of fellow celebs constantly in her comments section praising the beauty for her flawless photos, it’s probably hard to make an impression on the Grownish star–but Jaden won’t let that stop him from trying.

On Thursday, April 29, one half of Chloe X Halle uploaded a sultry shot of herself dressed in a black leather mini dress along with a suitable caption that reads: “she’s dangerous.” The post received more than 600K likes and 5,000 comments, but the one that stood out to a lot of fans was from Jaden Smith, who replied, “She really is.”

And this isn’t the first time Jaden has expressed interest in the singer. Just a few weeks back, the “Batman” singer retweeted this tweet about Chloe, a photo set of her on a spin bike that reads, “Remember when Chloe Bailey….”

Jaden remembers.

Luckily for Smith, the love seems to be mutual, with Bailey dropping a fire emoji on one of his recent Instagram posts.

Followers of both stars are already leaving some eye emojis under their interactions, so it’s safe to say we’ll all be watching closely to see if something more serious develops between Chloe and Jaden.