Khloé has entered the chat!

It seems Khloe Kardashian had to get the details about Tristan Thompson’s alleged involvement with Sydney Chase with the other woman herself!

In case y’all forgot who Sydney Chase is. Allow us to refresh your memories.

Last week Sydney and several of her friends appeared on the No Jumper podcast where she managed to not shock the world, by admitting to having a sexual relationship with Tristan Thompson and even revealed super personal details about his man parts. She apologized later for dropping those details about his man parts, but she doubled down on her claims that Tristan pursued her and she resisted at first because she didn’t think he was single. After he insisted he was unattached, she says she gave him a shot but she says she ended things after learning he wasn’t in fact single. In a follow-up, Tik Tok video about her big reveal, Sydney also said Tristan had reached out to her following the interview, but their most recent prior communication was the day after Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True’s birthday this April. Welp… With Sydney steadily spilling the beans, it seems Khloe felt it was time she have a woman to woman convo, because according to a screenshot posted on Sydney’s Instagram story, the two spoke via Instagram DM.

The screenshot, which was later deleted, was allegedly a photo of Sydney’s iPhone screen revealing a notification of Khloe’s Instagram account direct messaging her. The alleged DM said, “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé. I would appreciate it if our conversation can remain confidential.”

Because the screenshot no longer appears on Sydney’s IG story, we are sharing the post via The Shade Room.

Khloe Kardashian has not publicly addressed the situation at all but has remained positive in her social media messaging.

Sydney is MESSY though! According to RadarOnline reports, Chase also posted another video to social media where she is looking through her alleged messages from Thompson while talking with her friends, and comments, “Apparently, Khloe is not his type but I’m his type.” Chase has reportedly also made claims that Thompson was only with Kardashian to “make a billionaire out of himself.”

It seems obvious Khloe doesn’t want to leave. She probably endured a lot more with Lamar. Based on the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” it also seems likely Tristan and Khloe may have a surrogate somewhere toting their second seed though, so we’ll see if Tristan actually suffers some consequences. Do y’all think Khloe will FINALLY give Tristan back to the streets for good?