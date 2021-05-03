Bossip Video

In big bows, big dreams, and big #BlackGirlMagic news…

There’s some mother-daughter entrepreneurial excellence afoot and it involves hair care and hair accessories.

6-year-old Lily Adeleye, the youngest daughter of The Mane Choice founder/CEO Courtney Adeleye, has launched her Lily Frilly line at Walmart. The children’s hair accessories, clothing, and more line is now officially available in over 1,000 Walmart stores, and proud mom/beauty and lifestyle mogul Courtney couldn’t be happier.

“What a historical moment! My baby @LilyFrilly launches in the same store as mommy @Walmart with not only one product but 4 brand new amazing BOWS!” she captioned a video celebrating her daughter’s business.”

This launch marks a historical step for both Lily and the retailer. WWD notes that Lily’s officially become the youngest chief executive officer of a Black-owned brand to land a distribution deal with Walmart. The outlet also reports that Lily Frilly is expected to bring in nearly $2 million this year.

“Lily is inspired by business overall. I have three kids and she is the only one who has her own company. She is constantly creating logos and asking to bring new items to market. I don’t know if it’s genetic or that something is just in her,” Courtney told WWD . “The plan is to go down as many aisles as we can.”

This is also actually Lily Frilly’s second retailer launch, the brand launched at Target just last year.

A new assortment of the brand’s hair bows, exclusively designed for the Walmart partnership will be available for purchase.

These new and exclusive designs include the Gold & Glitter Hair Bow, Galaxy Girl Hair Bow, Safari Party Hair Bow, and the Candy Rush Hair Bow.

You go, lil Lily!