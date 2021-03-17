Bossip Video

Here’s some #BlackGirlMagic to put a smile on your face this morning!

Alena Wicker, 12, is making national headlines for her amazing story. The child prodigy who is the youngest member of NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers), just graduated from high school and been accepted to college at Arizona State University.

KXXV reports that Alena has big dreams of becoming a NASA scientist.

“I just had a goal I wanted to get to,” said Alena who told KXXV that she’s “kind of a nerd for the NASA sized Legos.” “I always liked dreamed of being an engineer because throughout my life I liked building.”

According to Alena’s proud mom Daphne Mcquarter her daughter first showed an interest in space at age 4 and would point to the stars saying; “I’m going to go up there.”

“She just had a gift for numbers and Legos and science so I started nurturing that gift,” said Mcquarter about her bright baby girl.

Now Alena’s on the verge of making her dreams come true.

Alena is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Astronomical and Planetary Science with a double degree in Chemistry with a goal of becoming the youngest Black woman to work for NASA once she graduates at 16.

Her mom also told TheShadeRoom that Alena actually applied for college all on her own and personally filled out her own FAFSA form. She also shared that Alena chose to attend ASU because they have a partnership with NASA and offer the Space Exploration program.

Alena also has plans to launch an online platform for Black girls in STEM called “Black Girl STEM” as well as a podcast, book, and a line of hoodies.

Now, that’s some #BlackGirlMagic!

Meet precocious and precious Alena Wicker below.