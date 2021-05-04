Bossip Video

In #BossipBeTrippin’ on the trail news…

A company known for combining Powersports with one-of-a-kind adventures did it AGAIN and BOSSIP bore witness. On May 1, Polaris recently marked International Female Ride Day, a global day of female ridership and camaraderie that carried a theme of #FocusFemaleForward.

The 15th annual globally synchronized ride day empowered women in 120 countries to strap on helmets and gear to ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, or other powersports vehicles in unity.

In Bluefield Virginia, BOSSIP was graciously given a chance to join in on the celebration and an exhilarating ATV adventure took place. The day was hosted by the uber-hospitable, uber-knowledgable, staff of Trailhead Adventures and we were joined by media personality/style savant Jessica Andrews.

Nestled in the heart of southwestern Virginia, Trailhead Adventures’ resort was locked and loaded with absolutely everything would need for a day of outdoor adventure. We noticed Trailhead’s campgrounds and accommodations that included cabins, cottages, and RV/tent sites that perfectly placed us in proximity of two premiere trail systems, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System and the Spearhead Trails System.

Before the ITFR adventure kicked off and after a mini high-fashion photo shoot, we were introduced to Polaris’ Razr that was easy to maneuver and made us feel super safe. The Razr won’t take off if you’re not strapped in and it features terrain tackling tires stacked high and ready for action.

The powersport vehicle was a top-of-the-line badass mobile that included GPS navigation, a Rockford Fosgate audio system, and Bluetooth capability that provided the perfect soundtrack for the mountain maneuvering fun.

After powering up and setting out into the mountains, we careened through creeks, effortlessly accelerated up hills, and conquered the at-times rough terrain all while senselessly screeching in glee.

Despite the ATV’ing being completely foreign to us, we felt completely confident that we could handle what was ahead courtesy of our all-girls crew of Trailhead heroes that included three absolutely fearless young ladies who were well versed in all things ATV and relished in getting down and dirty.

And down and dirty things got indeed.

After initially skipping out on speeding through enormous mud puddles and mud holes, we scrounged up the courage to floor it through the elements for moments of truly freeing, clothing soaking fun. Something about feeling cold mud splash onto your face and body is actually exhilarating, we’d encourage you to try it and consider it a natural mud bath that you’d be hard-pressed to find at a swanky spa.

During a pitstop, BOSSIP fueled up with a delicious lunch from a local eatery in Pocahantas, Virginia and we explored the city’s Pocahontas Exhibition Mine that features 19th-century coal relics and antiques and was an interesting way to explore the town’s history.

Later, we once again embarked on the trails and splish-splashed through the water while taking in the beauty of the canopied forest. When it was time to end our adventure, we begrudgingly removed our clay-covered outdoor gear but not before once again snapping shots to commemorate a day well spent celebrating the diverse participation of women in International Female Ride Day.

I, [Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada], can say that I’ve never experienced so much outdoor, adrenaline-pumping entertainment and Polaris Adventures and especially the kind and courteous staff of Trailhead Adventures is to thank for that.

Happy International Female Ride Day to women worldwide!

In 2022 will YOU be participating in Polaris’ International Female Ride Day? Sound off in the comments below.