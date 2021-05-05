Bossip Video

You had to know that this was coming…

When Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill banged his gavel on April 20, 2021, a jury of Derek Chauvin’s peers had found the former police officer guilty of the murder of George Floyd. While nearly every Black person in Amerikkka braced themselves for the worst, the relief that Chauvin was going to prison for purposely killing a Black man in front of the entire world was somewhat liberating, to say the least. However, based on how the last few days of the trial went, it was pretty clear that an appeal was en route.

According to a new CNN article, Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson has officially filed for a whole new trial. Let him tell it, the prosecutors made several errors that violated Chauvin’s constitutional rights to a fair trial. Nelson charges that Judge Cahill made mistakes in addition to prosecutorial misconduct, juror misconduct, witness intimidation, and the impact of publicity.

Fortunately, John Stiles, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, says:

“The court has already rejected many of these arguments and the State will vigorously oppose them.”

While Nelson didn’t accuse any particular juror of misconduct he did attempt to use that weak-a$$ Faux News talking point about how “intimidated” the jury was because of potential backlash for finding Chavun not guilty.

There must be a GOOD-A$$ paycheck attached to Chauvin’s defense because Nelson should be more embarrassed to make excuses for his obviously guilty client than he should be for losing the trial. There’s no shame in losing a fight that everyone knows you had no chance to win in the first damn place. But this…this is pathetic.