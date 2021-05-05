Bossip Video

Even though Nipsey Hussle passed away more than two years ago, as the rapper always stated, The Marathon Continues.

Puma has just unveiled its latest capsule collection in partnership with Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing, which includes a Puma Suede sneaker along with a limited-edition t-shirt. The Puma Suede has a brown suede upper with hits of gold throughout the sneaker, including a TMC logo stamped on the heel, the Puma logo on the upper, and “TMC” scribed in gold text on the insole. As for the shirt, the white tee features a combination of the TMC and Puma logos over a white backdrop.

Puma and TMC have been frequent collaborators with each other even before Nipsey’s passing, with the rapper signing a deal with the brand a year before his fatal shooting. Last week, The Marathon Clothing’s Instagram account teased the new collaboration with a sweet tribute to Nipsey. The short clip shows the rapper detailing his excitement for partnering with the storied brand and his vision for TMC.

It seems like it has been important to Puma and to Hussle’s family that they continue his legacy and everything they started before his death, in his honor.

The new capsule collection from Puma and TMC will be available on Friday, May 7. Supplies will be limited, so if you want to get your hands on a pair of sneakers or a T-shirt, be prepared for some turbulence (just like any other sneaker launch in 2021). According to Hypebeast, shoes from the new line will be priced around $80 USD and the tee will hit the Puma Store’s website at $45 USD.

Keep an eye out for more info!