Have no idea what to get the special mothers in your life for Mother’s Day? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a few ideas they will love.

Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching and if you haven’t started your shopping by now, we’ve got you covered with some great ideas and some last-minute inspiration. Flowers are always a good start, but it’s always best to pair something else with that kind gesture so you don’t catch any heat for showing up virtually empty-handed.

Below is our list of products that any mother will love–we recommend grabbing several and putting together a nice basket to really bring it home and get those brownie points with mom.

1. Truff Hot Sauce – Truff is one of the most talked-about sauces on the market right now. It’s sweeping the nation with popularity for its amazing taste and the fact it’s Vegan –plus, it’s only 10 calories per serving. It seems like a small gift, but once the mom in your life tastes it, the experience will be the gift that keeps giving as they will be hooked!

2. Cantu Beauty Products – When it comes to hair and beauty products, Cantu is the gift you should give for Mother’s day. Cantu products are made for all types of hair, but can also help repair hair and give more body and life to perfectly fine hair ,as well. They also have new, amazing skin products such as their Cantu Skin Therapy line that works on hair and skin and will reduce inflammation, soothe dry skin irritation, and refresh the scalp to improve hair health. A basket of Cantu is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face who receives it.

3. Fria Rhodium Cooling Bracelets– Fria was started by its CEO, Sheilisa McNeal-Burgess, who was suffering from the. miserable symptoms of menopause and couldn’t find anything on the market to help manage the pain. That’s when she created her rhodium cooling bracelets to help manage the pain while complementing her vibrant lifestyle. All you have to do is add water to your bracelet and put it on and the cooling will start.

4. D’USSE Cognac– Nothing helps celebrate a holiday quite like a refreshing drink–especially a mixed drink. D’USSE is the perfect cognac to add to any mother’s liquor cabinet. Yes, they probably have other cognacs in their cabinet already, but nothing is as smooth and mixes along with some D’USSE. We recommend visiting their website for recipes and making the special woman in your life the ‘Every Rose Has It’s Thorn’ mixed drink. Click here for that and even more recipes.

5. CHI ‘The Sparkler’ Special Edition Hairstyling Iron– CHI Haircare is expanding its award-winning Lava Tool Line with the launch of ‘The Sparkler’ Special Edition Hairstyling Iron. Bringing luxury to your locks for a fraction of the price, ‘The Sparkler’ is a replica of CHI’s famous $1 Million Diamond CHI Lava Flat Iron. Priced at just $159.99, ‘The Sparkler’ is covered in over 3,000 genuine crystals and will add a little extra glam to your everyday styling experience. This is a perfect gift and adds a little flavor since its limited edition and not many other people can say they have it.

These are just a few ideas for those last minute shoppers we all know in our own lives. Of course, if you have the means, you can always take mom right to Louis Vuitton and let her pick out a bag, but these are more every day gifts in a price range for everyone.

Have fun shopping and if you choose one of these gifts, don’t forget to tell them Bossip sent you!