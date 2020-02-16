Do Better: FTDFlowers Failed To Deliver Orders On Valentine’s Day Causing Twitter To DESTROY Them

FTD Flowers Failed To Deliver Orders On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a holiday specifically designed for you to show that special someone a little extra attention to prove just how much you care. Usually, you set up a flower delivery, dinner, and then you have a little “special” time after. With those parameters set in stone pretty much every year, nothing looks worse than not doing anything for that special someone as they scroll through social media and look at how well everyone else is being treated by their boos.

If you were one of the not-so-lucky people who used FTD Flowers this Valentine’s day (and previous ones according to Twitter), then there’s a pretty good chance your day was a complete mess. Valentine’s Day is to flower companies what Black Friday is to Best Buy and other big-box retailers. It’s the day they should be planning for year-round because everyone and their momma is going to be sending flowers.

Apparently, FTD didn’t get that memo as they failed to deliver some of their orders. We aren’t just talking a few customers here and there, we’re talking dozens of people lashing out over this matter all over social media. The angry customers on Twitter laid out all of their frustrations with the company, flooding FTD’s social media timeline with the harshest comments on a day meant for love and appreciation.

Check out the explosive comments over the next few pages, it’ll probably make you feel a lot better about how your Valentine’s Day went down.