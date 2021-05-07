Statham byke!

We never get tired of watching Jason Statham do Jason Statham things which are plentiful in “Wrath Of Man“–his latest Guy Ritchie collab that has everything you expect from the dynamic duo with wayyyy more violence and a Post Malone cameo.

The bloody thriller tells the story of a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) who surprises his coworkers during an attempted heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills.

The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Shifting across timelines and various character’s perspectives, the cold-blooded film builds to a thrilling, tragic, and inevitably bloody catharsis.

We caught up with the lowkey star who opened up about his latest action vehicle, reuniting with Guy Ritchie on film #4, doing very bad things to Post Malone, “Hobbs & Shaw 2” potentially happening and more in our interview you can view below:

“Wrath Of Man” comes just weeks after The Rock teased the sequel to global smash “Hobbs & Shaw” that would hopefully reunite him with Jason Statham for another wild romp.

Johnson also teased the inclusion of more characters that expand the world of “Hobbs & Shaw”:

“Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again. We created a lot of great characters, from Vanessa Kirby’s character to Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez. And now in this next installment we have a few more surprises and great characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the shit out of, because that’s boring, but characters I think that you guys are gonna fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board.”

There’s no official date for the sequel that might come after The Rock’s upcoming superhero epic “Black Adam” and third Jumanji movie that’s in the early stages of development.

“Wrath of Man” is now playing in theaters everywhere.