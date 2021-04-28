“Wrath Of Man” Exclusive: Jason Statham’s “H” Isn’t A Man Of Many Words… But He’s Definitely About That Action [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day!

We’ve got a treat for y’all today in the form of an exclusive clip from MGM Studios new Guy Ritchie flick, ‘Wrath Of Man’. The clip features the film’s star Jason Statham as H — who isn’t the friendliest — especially when it comes to nosy strangers. Check it out below:





Play



Is it just us, or were you waiting on H to break the pool stick over buddy’s head?

Here’s more about what to expect from ‘Wrath Of Man’…

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

The film is a remake of the 2004 French movie “Cash Truck” by Nicolas Boukhrief. This will mark Ritchie’s fourth collaboration alongside Statham. Previously they worked together on “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver.

During an interview with Reuters, Statham revealed that he was “quick to say yes to the project” because of their longtime relationship and friendship.

Ritchie echoed Jason’s sentiment, adding, “I thought this would be the perfect story for Jason and I to be reunited on. It’s not funny, this film. It’s serious and the theme is serious and it’s very violent, very aggressive. But I thought it’d be the perfect role for Jason to occupy.”

Hit the flip for the trailer